The Surge Drops A Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Launch Trailer And Revealing Making-Of Video

Have you been keeping your eye on The Surge? Well, if you're a fan of hardcore action RPGs like Dark Souls, you may want to put it on your radar. Developed by Deck13 Interactive, who also did the solidly-received Lords of the Fallen, The Surge is, essentially, a sci-fi Dark Souls. With mechs and grizzled, manly Gears of War type characters. Honestly, I'm surprised there aren't already a dozen games exactly like this.

Here's how Deck13 describes The Surge:

"The Surge is an action RPG set in a world ravaged by war and global warming. The game offers a hardcore experience, with a focus on challenging, visceral melee combat. It features fresh fighting, looting and crafting mechanics, alongside a unique character progression system. Fitted with your exo-suit and cybernetic implants, harness super-human strength to survive the CREO complex, a mega-corporation that set out to save the world.

Enhance your exo-suit with near-endless combinations of armor and weapons, each with their own move sets as you slice your way through steel and flesh to loot, craft, and improve your rig. Salvage weapons and modular armor, by using the dynamic targeting system to attack and dismember limbs individually. From lighting rigs to heavy lifters, security armor to advanced, secretive technology - mix and match equipment to suit your playstyle and overcome the adversarial and environmental challenges that plague the malfunctioning complex. Take on huge, industrial bosses in a complex gone mad and discover the truth about CREO."

Still need some convincing? Well, after you've watched the launch trailer, you can check out a behind-the-scenes featurette for The Surge, below.

The Surge seems to have improved significantly in just the last six months or so. The game used to look a bit rough, but now it appears to be competitive with bigger, better-funded triple-A games. The game's combat also looks surprisingly fast, fun, and fluid.

The Surge bursts on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on May 16.