The Walking Dead: Last Mile Announced

Another spin-off project from The Walking Dead was announced this week with Skybound Entertainment and Genvid Entertainment revealing The Walking Dead: Last Mile on Tuesday. This new project is part video game and part interactive TV, the creators said, and is described further as a “massively interactive live event.” The Walking Dead: Last Mile is set to be an exclusive through Facebook Gaming and Facebook Watch, Skybound and Genvid have confirmed, and is planned to release at some point during Summer 2022.

This new Walking Dead project looks to immerse its participants in “new and unparalleled ways,” according to a description of Last Mile which was shared in a press release and on the Skybound site. Genvid’s massively interactive live events it makes are also referred to as a “MILE,” so the Last Mile name makes more sense in that regard.

Robert Kirkman, the chairman of Skybound Entertainment and the creator of The Walking Dead, shared some additional comments on the project.

“We’re thrilled to unveil this new MILE experience that will take place in The Walking Dead universe, where fans can play games and influence this new world and its inhabitants as a community,” said Kirkman. “With The Walking Dead: Last Mile, audience members can stream a living, breathing world of The Walking Dead, working collectively and individually to impact the story at every turn. We’re excited to collaborate with our partners Genvid and Facebook to bring this pioneering vision to life.”

While it might be difficult to discern from those descriptions alone what, exactly, a MILE consists of, Genvid’s past works may help clear that up. Rival Peak from Genvid was described as the world’s “first purpose-built commercial MILE” and involved participants who virtually worked together to solve puzzles and influence the outcome of the experience.

“During the 12 weeks that Rival Peak was broadcast, running 24/7 around the world, our virtual contestants explored the mysteries of the mountain, solving puzzles and uncovering the sinister secrets of the company behind the ‘reality’ show, whilst simultaneously competing for the affections of the audience,” Genvid said about the since finished MILE. “As the foundations of their world become less certain and frictions grow, the group struggles to work together towards their goal as the eliminations come thick and fast.”

The Walking Dead: Last Mile is scheduled to release via Facebook Gaming and Facebook Watch during Summer 2022.