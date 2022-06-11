The Walking Dead: Last Mile Releasing Next Month

✖

The Walking Dead is getting a new game adaption next month in the form of The Walking Dead Last Mile, "a massively interactive live event (MILE) launching this summer as a Facebook Gaming and Facebook Watch exclusive." From Skybound, The Walking Dead: Last Mile is pitched as "part game, part interactive television show" that boasts an all-new story with new characters.

"We're thrilled to unveil this new MILE experience that will take place in The Walking Dead universe, where fans can play games and influence this new world and its inhabitants as a community," said Robert Kirkman, Chairman of Skybound Entertainment and creator of The Walking Dead, of the game back when it was announced earlier this year. "With The Walking Dead: Last Mile, audience members can stream a living, breathing world of The Walking Dead, working collectively and individually to impact the story at every turn. We're excited to collaborate with our partners Genvid and Facebook to bring this pioneering vision to life."

When the game releases next month, it will do so via Pipework Studios and Genvid Technologies who are working together as co-developers. Meanwhile, Skybound Entertainment is set to publish the game, like it does other games in the series.

As you would expect, a new trailer for the game accompanied the release date announcement, providing fans of the zombies series with their best look yet at the game.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of Skybound Entertainment releasing this game in any form. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals -- click here.

As always, leave a comment or let me know what you think via @Tyler_Fischer_ over on Twitter. Will you be checking this out when it releases next month?