‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

When TellTale Games abruptly announced their closure last year, many The Walking Dead fans were worried about the future of the unfinished title. Though it was a bit touch and go as to whether or not the series would see a finish, Skybound Games was able to successfully pick up the mantle and see it through. With the third episode having released, the final episode has just revealed its release date.

According to episode 3 “Broken Toys,” the latest chapter’s menu has revealed when exactly we will see the final installment of this Walking Dead tale. According to the main menu screen, the final episode should be making its debut on March 26, 2019.

As far as the Final Season goes, we’re not quite sure if we’re ready to say goodbye to some of our favorite characters. It’s been a long, hard road for Clementine and the other faces we’ve met along the way, but we know if it continues in traditional The Walking Dead form, we’re going to need those tissues ready.

“Clementine, now a fierce and capable survivor, has reached the final chapter in her journey. After years on the road facing threats both living and dead, a secluded school might finally be her chance for a home. But protecting it will mean sacrifice. Clem must build a life and become a leader while still watching over AJ, an orphaned boy and the closest thing to family she has left. In this gripping and emotional final season, you will define your relationships, fight the undead, and determine how Clementine’s story ends.”

Emotional, Gut-Wrenching Story – See Clementine’s journey through to the end. As she builds a new life, you will have to grapple with new types of choices and live with the consequences as AJ looks on, learning from your every move.

More Control, More Tension – A new over-the-shoulder camera system, greater freedom to explore detailed environments, and scenes of unscripted combat capture the fear of living in a world overrun by the undead. All this creates the most engaging The Walking Dead game yet.

Striking New Visual Style – The all-new Graphic Black art style rips the ink from the pages of the Eisner Award-winning comic book series and brings the world of The Walking Dead to life like never before.

