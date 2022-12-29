The Witcher: Blood Origin's Laurence O'Fuarain Says Playing the First Witcher Was 'An Honor'

The Witcher: Blood Origin reveals what led to several major moments in the Witcher universe, including the Conjunction of the Spheres. It also reveals who laid the foundation for Gerald and all other Witchers that would be created down the line, and the prototype for those Witchers ended up being the elven warrior Fjall. In the series, Jaskier makes a joke that Geralt's going to be pissed that a badass elf is the first Witcher, and when ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Fjall actor Laurence O'Fuarain, I wanted to know what it felt like to now be the person that kicked off the Witcher legacy in this universe.

"I mean, yeah it's... I'm still pinching myself," O'Fuarain said. "I'm a massive fan of the Lore and a massive fan of that world, the universe that's been created. I definitely put a lot of pressure on myself to do it justice because as a fan myself, I wanted someone to come in, if not me, to just really make sure that it's done properly and correct and given the care and the work that it needed."

"So yeah, I mean... A dream come true. I mean Fjall... He's layered in so many different ways and for him to sacrifice himself in order to turn into the monster that we know as the prototype Witcher, yeah, it was a joy to play," O'Fuarain said.

While he enjoyed the experience, it didn't come without its challenges. Towards the end, Fjall is constantly struggling to keep his rage in check until it's time to execute the plan, and that took a toll.

"It was tough. There were tough days. I mean, it took an awful lot of physicality to just kind of restrain that kind of rage that's bubbling up inside him," O'Fuarain said. "But yeah... I had a great animal movement coach. We went through the different physicalities and we worked on it every day and we made sure that there was great care given to the performance. So yeah, I hope people like it, but it was amazing dream come true and an honor."

It remains to be seen how Blood Origin will directly connect to season 3, but there were definitely some hints in the finale and that post-credits scene. The Witcher: Blood Origin is available to stream now on Netflix.

What did you think of The Witcher: Blood Origin?