The Witcher: Blood Origin Post Credit Scene Revealed

The Witcher: Blood Origin gives fans a front-row seat to some of the biggest turning points in the world's history, but it also plants some interesting seeds that will flourish sooner than you think in the main series timeline. One of the most intriguing examples of this takes place in the post-credit scene for Blood Origin, and we're here to break it all down for you and why it might interest you. Now, spoilers are incoming for The Witcher: Blood Origin's post-credit scene, so if you haven't finished the series yet you've been warned.

The post-credits scene opens up on a familiar scene from Witcher season 1. In that original scene from season 1, fans will remember a sequence where Ciri is playing a game with some of the other children in the street, and a piece of bread is the reward. Ciri is about to roll the dice and then she stops, feeling as if someone is watching her. She looks across the street at a doorway and stares, but no one is there. Now we know why she felt someone watching.

In the new version of the scene, she is playing the game and then the camera cuts away to that doorway. Standing there is Avallac'h, who initially is helping Balor in his work understanding and using the Monolith, but is eventually swayed to Merwyn's side of their conflict. He then figures out that you can travel between worlds using them, and it seems that he's now figured out much more.

Avallac'h, who is played by Samuel Blenkin, is watching Ciri, but when she turns around she doesn't see him. He appears just as he was in Blood Origin, so for him, it doesn't seem any time has passed, and he looks to be a key figure moving forward in Ciri's story and the Witcher world at large.

In the books and games, Avallc'h is a key figure and is one of the most important Elven characters in this world. Blood Origin has now introduced a younger version of the character, but you can already see Ciri is already figuring into his plans. Hopefully, we'll see more of this followed up on in Season 3.

What did you think of the post-credits scene?