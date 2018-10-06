This ‘The Witcher’s’ Ciri Cosplay Is the Best We’ve Ever Seen

Cosplay is an incredible way for fans to show off their creative style while bringing some of our favourite characters from games, movies, and books to life! With so much talk about The Witcher series lately, we’ve been on the hunt to let see the community at its finest. When we stumbled upon this insanely detailed Ciri cosplay, it was too good not to share:
The scarring and the lighting in her eyes was so spot on, we couldn’t believe this wasn’t a concept art painting or something more official. Then we found more images and we’re a little in love:
The cosplayer in question goes by the name ‘TophWei’ and she even has her own Etsy shop! Need even MORE cosplay? We get it! Check out our cosplay hub right here to see even more incredible creations!
You can contact the author of this story on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.