‘The Witcher’s’ Triss Merigold Comes to Life In This Cosplay

Now that we finally have our casting pick for Netflix’s The Witcher television series’ Triss Merigold, it’s the perfect time to celebrate the character from the beloved fantasy franchise even more through some incredible cosplay!

The cosplayer in question is Karolina LeFay and you may recognize her from her amazing Ashe from Overwatch cosplay that we shared earlier. From the styling of those luscious red locks, to the intricate embroidery on her gown seen in-game, LeFay absolutely nailed our beloved redhead’s look.

As for the Netflix series news with our favorite redhead, Hollyoaks actress Anna Shaffer will be reprising the role of Miss Merigold alongside Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia himself. You can learn more about the rest of the cast revealed today with our previous coverage here, though we still don’t have a release date at this time other than 2019.