The Witcher Creator Announces Next Novel's Release Date, Teases Plot

Over the last several years, The Witcher has become a massive, multimedia franchise. However, the entire thing was kicked off by author Andrzej Sapkowski's original novel series. While Sapkowski isn't overly involved with the television series or video games from developer CD Projekt Red, he continues to work on his novel series. Recently, the author was seen at Comic-Con in Vienna, Austria where he revealed the release date of his next book in The Witcher series. Not only that, but Sapkowski gave fans a cryptic tease for the plot of that book.

The next The Witcher book doesn't have an official title, but it was reported by IGN Poland (translated by Redanian Intelligence) that the book would be released in Poland at the tail end of 2024 before becoming internationally available in early 2025. Of course, that date could move around a bit, given that it's still a relatively open window, but it gives fans a solid idea of when to expect the next book.

As for what to expect, Sapkowski said, "They made a series based on one short story. They forced me to continue. I'm not complaining. Thanks to this, I now have money for rent." Obviously, that's not a clear plot description, but fans have teased out what he might be hinting at. Redanian Intelligence thinks it might be related to the anime movie that's coming out in late 2024 based on a short story called "A Little Sacrifice." The anime is called The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, and RI thinks it would make quite a bit of sense to match a continuation of the plot with its release.

Of course, that's just an educated guess, but it's clear that Sapkowski is working to extend the plot of one of the many The Witcher projects currently in the works. Another certain thing is that this won't be an extension of the main plot in The Witcher novel series. Sapkowski has said that's complete, so this will either be a prequel or sidequel, with the latter looking more likely given that it's a continuation of a previous short story.

What's Next For The Witcher Video Games?

Not much is known about The Witcher 4 yet. Relatively recently, it was revealed that 260 people were actively working on it at CD Projekt Red, though that number may have gone up after the studio shipped Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Either way, the game isn't expected to be available before 2025, so we have at least a few more years before it's in players' hands.

That said, The Witcher is still in the public eye via various crossovers. Just today, the team announced a new collaboration with Destiny 2 as part of the Season of the Wish. When the new season starts on November 28, players will be able to get new cosmetics that are inspired by the White Wolf himself. That means Geralt-inspired "armor ornaments, a Ghost shell, ship, Sparrow, emote, and finisher."