The Witcher 3 Is Getting a Free Mod Editor Feature

Over 8 years after its release, CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be getting a mod editor that'll allow people to create their very own quests and other bits of content for the PC version of the game. CD Projekt Red announced the new feature this week and confirmed that it'll be released at some point in 2024, though a more specific release date wasn't shared at this time. We do know from the announcement that it'll be a PC-only feature, however, so those playing on consoles still won't have mods at their disposal.

Of course, those who've been playing The Witcher 3 on the PC for all these years can tell you that there are no shortage of mods for the game already, so it's not as if this is likely to revolutionize the game's modding scene or anything like that. But for those who've ever thought of making their own mods or those who've been making them for The Witcher 3 and want to continue doing so, the mod editor should provide a helpful suite of tools to work with when creating custom experiences.

The Witcher 3 Mod Editor

While the mod editor will help people create something from scratch, it also has the added benefit of allowing people to edit existing content and quests, CD Projekt Red said. The full range of tools within the feature hasn't yet been detailed, but the studio said it'll have more to share later.

"We're thrilled to announce that we're working on a mod editor for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt!" CD Projekt Red said. "It will allow you to create your own experiences in the game by making something completely new or editing existing quests and content. We're planning on releasing it for free in 2024. Stay tuned – we'll have more to share next year!"

In a follow-up tweet, it was confirmed that the mod editor would only be released for the PC platform. That shouldn't come as a huge shock, but considering how The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim got mod support on consoles years after its release and seeing how The Witcher 3 is enjoying a similar level of longevity, it wasn't too unreasonable of a question.

Other Witcher Projects

In addition to the continued support for The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red has several other Witcher projects in the works. One of those, another animated movie, was just announced. It's called The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, and it's a film set to release on Netflix at some point next year.

There's also a new tabletop Witcher game called The Witcher: Path of Destiny. Of course, there's also the new mainline Witcher game which doesn't yet have a name and has instead simply been referred to by the community as The Witcher 4 while we wait on more news about it, but that news has been scarce thus far.