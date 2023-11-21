Destiny 2 Announces Collab With The Witcher for Season of the Wish

Bungie has announced that Destiny 2 will be crossing over with CD Projekt's beloved The Witcher franchise as part of Season of the Wish. Currently, Destiny 2 is in a bit of a rough stretch as Bungie's shooter has fallen to some of its lowest player counts in history. Fortunately, Season 23 of Destiny 2 is set to finally kick off in exactly one week, and when it does, it will feature a slew of new cosmetics that resemble none other than Geralt of Rivia.

Teased on social media today, Bungie gave Destiny 2 players a first glimpse of the new slew of items based on The Witcher that are heading to the game. In total, there will be three different armor styles with one each for the Warlock, Titan, and Hunter classes in Destiny 2 that all resemble Geralt's appearance in The Witcher games. As for when these cosmetics will release, they're set to go live alongside Season of the Wish, which begins on November 28.

"Guardians can style themselves as monster slayers with new cosmetics inspired by Geralt of Rivia," Bungie's official description of this collab states. "The crossover includes armor ornaments, a Ghost shell, ship, Sparrow, emote, and finisher."

Greetings, White Wolf.



Inspired by Geralt of Rivia, arriving with Season of the Wish on November 28. pic.twitter.com/TC3vLbW9s6 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) November 21, 2023

As the lifespan of Destiny 2 has continued, Bungie has started to more frequently collaborate in this manner with other video game franchises. This was most prominently seen earlier in 2023 when skins tied to the PlayStation franchises God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, and Horizon all became available for purchase. Outside of the realm of PlayStation, other properties that have shown up in D2 have included Halo, Assassin's Creed, and Fortnite. It remains to be seen which franchise Bungie next looks to work with, but this The Witcher collab surely won't be the last one that D2 receives in the future.

