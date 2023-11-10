The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep Announced

Netflix is expanding its Witcher offerings with a new movie announced this week called The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, an animated film that's coming to the streaming platform next year. This new Witcher franchise movie announced during Netflix's Geeked Week celebrations will star Geralt of Rivia himself and will adapt another of Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski's many stories. The movie will be out at some point in late 2024 with some well-known voice actors from The Witcher franchise such as Doug Cockle himself reprising their roles as their respective characters, but a more specific release date for the movie hasn't been announced at this time.

The first teaser trailer for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep was released this week by Netflix alongside the announcement. For those familiar with Sapkowski's Witcher stories, Sirens of the Deep adapts the short story A Little Sacrifice. And for those who've enjoyed the studio's past works, you'll be happy to hear that Studio Mir, the same studio that did The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf as well as The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender, will be the group handling the Sirens of the Deep movie.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep Teaser Trailer

If you know the story of A Little Sacrifice, you'll already have an idea of what The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will be about. For all others, all you may need to know is that it's about Geralt hunting monsters which is enough of a sell for most Witcher fans, but if you want to know more, Netflix shared an overview of what to expect:

"Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople," a synopsis for the new Witcher movie explained. "He must count on friends -- old and new -- to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into all-out war."

Those friends include Yennefer and Jaskier, two characters that fans of Netflix's The Witcher should be well acquainted with by now. And alongside the voice of Doug Cockle, we'll also hear the talents from some of The Witcher's actors as they lend their voices to their characters.

Who Voices Geralt in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep?

Geralt in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will be voiced by none other than Doug Cockle himself, the voice actor who gave life to the character in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Geralt was not really in The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf save for an appearance as his younger self since that movie was set before the time of the Geralt that fans know best, and Geralt hasn't gotten his own animated movie prior to this one, so this'll be a first for the character as well as Cockle following his performance from years ago.

In a statement from Cockle shared by Netflix, he said it's "an honour to work with Studio Mir and Netflix on this new animated film" and that he was "thrilled to be able to share this next chapter of the White Wolf's journey." It wasn't said whether or not Cockle would be returning for Netflix's future Witcher projects or if this'd be a one-off occasion.

As for other voice actors, Netflix also confirmed that Joey Batey from the live-action The Witcher would be voicing Jaskier with actress Anya Chalotra also returning to her role of Yennefer. Another character named Essi Daven who's a bard and known acquaintance of Jaskier's will be played by Christina Wren who played characters such as Major Farris in DC's Superman movies.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will come to Netflix in late 2024.