The Witcher Debuts First Season 3 Trailer, Release Dates Revealed

The Witcher will split Henry Cavill's final season on the show into two parts. Today, Netflix debuted the first trailer for the upcoming third season of The Witcher and revealed that the next season will be broken up into two parts. "Volume 1" will air on June 29th, while "Volume 2" will debut on July 27th. The trailer for the third season shows Geralt confronting an unknown threat, while The Wild Hunt chases down Ciri. The trailer also briefly shows off Rience, the fiery sorcerer and likely main antagonist of the third season, who was re-cast and will now be played by Sam Woolf. The trailer ends with Geralt, Ciri, and Yennifer confronting an unknown threat in a garden, likely within the sorcerer's fortress of Aretuza.

Of course, the third season of The Witcher is notable as it will be Henry Cavill's last season, although the show itself will be continuing on. Considering that The Witcher seems to be roughly adapting one of the original Witcher books per season, it's likely that Netflix will want to keep the show going on for at least two more seasons to wrap up Geralt's story. Geralt has already been re-cast, with Liam Hemsworth tapped to play the lead role moving forward. Fan reaction to Cavill's departure has been mixed, with many citing Cavill's alleged dissatisfaction with the direction of the show as a reason why he's moving on.

The synopsis for the upcoming season of The Witcher reads: "As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

The Witcher will air its new season on Netflix on June 29th.