The Witcher Season 3 Report Reveals New Villain Casting

When The Witcher Season 3 releases on Netflix, fans can apparently expect to see a more faithful adaptation of the works of Andrzej Sapkowski. Showrunner Lauren Hissrich has previously teased that the season will feature a lot of content from the novel Time of Contempt. It seems that one villain from the novel will be making the jump to the streaming series, as Redanian Intelligence is reporting that Ralf Blunden (nicknamed "The Professor") is being played by actor Sunny Patel in Season 3. The assassin is on the trail of Yennefer and Ciri in the book, which will likely be the case in the show, as well.

A Tweet from Redanian intelligence featuring images of both the actor and character can be found embedded below.

The Witcher Season 3 to include the villainous Professor aka Ralf Blunden, and now we know who plays himhttps://t.co/mkQJkv0FmK — Redanian Intelligence (@RedanianIntel) April 21, 2023

It should be noted that Patel's casting has not been confirmed by Netflix or anyone involved with the series as of this writing. As such, readers should take this report with a grain of salt for the time being. That said, Redanian Intelligence has an exceptional track record when it comes to all things Witcher, and it seems like a pretty safe bet given the content that we know we can expect from Season 3. Unfortunately, Netflix has been very tight-lipped about Season 3, and we don't even have a set release date, outside of a summer 2023 window. With summer quickly approaching, hopefully we'll have a lot more information about the season sooner, rather than later!

While Season 3 will not be the final one for The Witcher, it will be for series star Henry Cavill. The actor's departure from the show was announced last year. No reason has been provided for Cavill leaving the show, but the actor frequently expressed frustration that the series was not more faithful to Andrzej Sapkowski's works. It will be ironic if Cavill's final season actually does fix that complaint, but fans should not expect to see him return, regardless. Thankfully, it seems that the season will give Cavill something of a "heroic sendoff," despite the fact that Geralt will continue on in future seasons.

