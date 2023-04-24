The Witcher Season 3 Trailer Reveal Teased by Netflix

Netflix has teased that the first big trailer for Season 3 of The Witcher will finally be arriving within the coming day. Following the release of Season 2 of The Witcher at the end of 2021, Netflix ended up letting loose The Witcher: Blood Origin in 2022, which was a prequel mini-series that wasn't as popular with fans. Fortunately, for those who were let down by Blood Origin, our first major look at Season 3 of the mainline The Witcher series should be dropping this week.

As shared on the official Twitter account for The Witcher today, Netflix seemingly indicated that it will be revealing a new trailer for Season 3 tomorrow on April 25th. Netflix didn't spell this out directly, but it did tell fans to "hold tight" until the coming day. Beyond teasing the first trailer for Season 3, Netflix also revealed a new poster for The Witcher which sees the characters Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri all huddled together.

You can check out the tweet in question for yourself below:

Season 3 of Netflix's The Witcher has a fair amount of attention on it not only because of the manner in which Season 2 ended, but also because it will mark star Henry Cavill's final run with the show. Netflix confirmed this past year that Season 3 will be the final time that Cavill ends up taking on the role of Geralt of Rivia. Moving forward with Season 4, Liam Hemsworth has already been confirmed to be playing Geralt in the future, which is a move that has been quite divisive with fans.

Currently, Season 3 of The Witcher doesn't have a release date of any sort, but it is broadly planned to hit Netflix at some point in 2023. In all likelihood, we should get more details about the launch plans for Season 3 tomorrow, so be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here at ComicBook.com to learn more at that time.

Are you excited to see that the first teaser trailer for The Witcher Season 3 should be dropping soon? And what do you want to see from the show with this coming slate of episodes? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.