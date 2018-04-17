The Witcher’s Geralt Nendoroid Figure Even Includes an Iconic Bathtub Version

The good folks over at Good Smile continues to give us adorable Nendoroid versions of some of our favourite characters. Not only is The Witcher itself a gaming treasure, but that iconic bathtub scene featuring our beloved monster hunter is just too good not to immortalize. Not only can we keep that memory forever, but now in chibi-form!

According to the collectibles company:

“From the globally acclaimed open world RPG The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt comes a Nendoroid of the White Wolf, Geralt of Rivia! The Nendoroid is fully articulated allowing you to easily pose him in combat scenes, and he comes with both his steel and silver swords which can both be equipped to suit the situation! A hand of Gwent cards is also included to display him enjoying a round of the mini-game from the series!

Along with his standard serious face plate, he also comes with an interchangeable face plate that captures the veins along his face when he overdoses on decoctions and potions! In addition, the iconic bathing scene at the start of the game can also be recreated with the included bath parts! Recreate all sorts of scenes from the world of the Witcher in adorable Nendoroid size!”

This adorable little guy will be releasing in September of this year and will cost about $45. The Nendoroid itself comes with two heads, both swords, a set of Gwent cards, and … of course, that cherished bath tub. LOOK AT THOSE WITTLE FEET! It’s too good, it’s just too good to pass up.

Ben Maul, world famous cosplayer and known for his incredibly detailed rendition of the infamous Witcher, was even involved in a promo with the new figure which can be seen in the video below:

Bless everything about this, and bless Good Smile for continuing to make us – well, smile! Interested in pre-ordering one for yourself? You can check out the full listing right here. UPDATE: It can also be pre-ordered in the U.S. at Entertainment Earth.

