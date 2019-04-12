Henry Cavill’s Schedule For ‘The Witcher’ Sounds Grueling

No one has ever doubted Henry Cavill‘s commitment to getting in otherwordly shape for his roles. Contrary to belief, actors and actresses work a lot, and work hard. Just the normal life of an actor and actress can consist of long days filming and wonky hours. And when you throw in the requirement of staying in impeccable shape for a role, days get longer and harder. But don’t just take my word for it. Henry Cavill, who is starring as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher series, recently sat down with Men’s Health and provided a window into a normal day of his, which consists of really nothing else but working and sleeping.

“Tomorrow, I’ll be up at 3am, before showering and getting to the studio for hair and make-up,” said Cavill about his day. In addition to filming over the course of a day, Cavill works out for several hours everyday, attends to press duties, and works with nutritionists. All of this adds up so that even when it isn’t a long day of just filming, Cavill is still working 16 hours a day.

And when Cavill trains — which he’s been doing a lot for the show, especially fasted cardio — it’s not your average routine. He’s been working with Hollywood heavyweight trainer Dave Rienzi in workouts that leave even someone in the shape of Cavill exhausted.

Of course, all of Cavill’s work is paying off. The actor says he’s in the best shape of his life, and it shows. Hopefully all of the hard work he’s been putting in on set pays off in similar fashion.

The Witcher is poised to release sometime later this year via an eight-episode run. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming TV adaptation, click here.

