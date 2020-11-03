The Witcher's Henry Cavill Reveals Season 2 Update

✖

Netflix is hard at work on The Witcher season 2, though the process has had its share of challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic. Various lockdowns and stay at home orders required an initial delay on filming, and now a new lockdown order is requiring the series to adapt once more. Witcher star Henry Cavill revealed on his Instagram that because of England's new lockdown (which goes into effect on Thursday) the Witcher team is departing Yorkshire and heading South to shoot in the studio. The image shows him with Kal as they start to set out, and you can check out the full post and update below.

"England returns to Lockdown on Thursday so it is time for me to depart Yorkshire and The extraordinary North, and head back down South to continue shooting in the studio. Thank you for hosting all of us on season 2 of The Witcher. Hopefully I shall return to your hills, dales and fells soon. Stay strong and stay safe, my friends.

Aside from the season 2 update, it's also nice to see that Kal is just at home on the season 2 set as he was on the season 1 set, as he was around for the filming of the original season as well. It's also great to know that the show isn't halting production, and hopefully we'll see more from it soon.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now