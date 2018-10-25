‘The Witcher’ Saga Re-Imagined In ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

Though we still don’t even have a release window for CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077, fans can’t help but to show their appreciate for the incredibly expansive open-world seen earlier this year. With their other big RPG franchise continuing to have an amazingly dedicated community, it’s no wonder that the world of The Witcher should eventually bleed into that of Cyberpunk’s Night City.

The cosplayer in question is Elena Samko, and you may recognize her from our previous “Lusty Argonian” cosplay feature from the Elder Scrolls franchise.This time she’s taking on the CD Projekt RED universe with The Witcher, but with an amazing Cyberpunk 2077 twist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She’s also joined by fellow cosplayer Lesika Holod as part of this incredible crossover with her own creative flair on familiar characters from The Witcher.

Elena brought Yennefer, Triss, and Philippa into the world of Cyberpunk while Lesika harnessed her inner Ciri, Keira, and Fringilla. With the iconic vibrant colors of the cyberpunk genre infused with what makes these women from The Witcher so recognizable was so phenomenally done.

We still don’t have a release date yet for Cyberpunk 2077, but it will likely be a few years off before it hits shelves. As far as the Netflix series casting goes, you can see the revealed cast right here – including who will be portraying Yennefer and Ciri both. We also know that the release window for the new series is set for sometime in 2019, though a specific date has yet to be released.

What do you think about the above The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 fusion? What other characters from the fantasy-verse would you like to see re-imagined in the dark and gritty Night City? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!

Want to talk even more RPG and cosplay goodness? Feel free to follow me over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.