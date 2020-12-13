The Witcher: Henry Cavill Injury Confirmed, Season 2 to Continue Filming

✖

Reports of Henry Cavill's injury on the set of The Witcher Season 2 have now been confirmed by Deadline, but it seems that the leg injury the actor sustained is a minor one, and filming for the season will continue. Apparently, Cavill will be forced to take a short break from filming as a result, but other scenes will be filmed without the actor as he recovers. Filming on the series is expected to go on hiatus soon for the holiday, so the actor should have some extra time to recuperate before heading back into action as Geralt of Rivia.

Filming on The Witcher Season 2 has been quite difficult throughout the coronavirus pandemic; the season has already seen two delays as a direct result, and filming on the series just restarted last month. Anticipation for the season is quite high. The first season of The Witcher proved to be a massive success for Netflix, and even led to increased interest in the books and video games that inspired the series. It remains to be seen whether or not Season 2 can manage to inspire similar interest, but Netflix clearly has a lot of faith in the franchise. In fact, the company has already announced a second series based on the books, titled The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The first season of The Witcher loosely adapted material from Andrzej Sapkowski's The Last Wish, and the second season will pick up with Geralt protecting Princess Cirilla following the seeming demise of Yennefer. As of this writing, the show's second season does not have a set release date, but the initial hope was that the show would finish filming in February, with a release to follow by summer 2021.

During the pandemic, Cavill spent quite a bit of time with some of his other hobbies, including painting Warhammer miniatures, and building computers. It's impossible to say whether or not Cavill will spend his time recuperating with those hobbies, but it seems like a safe bet that the actor will share on social media, given the positive reception he received from fans when he shared those hobbies the first time around. ComicBook.com wishes the actor a speedy recovery.

Are you looking forward to the second season of The Witcher on Netflix? What did you think of the first season of the show? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!