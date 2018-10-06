‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Showrunner Teases Big News Coming Soon

Progress continues to be made on the upcoming Netflix The Witcher adaptation and though the series has seen its fair share of controversy since it was revealed, the majority of fans are still greatly looking forward to the next step in Geralt’s journey.

With the confirmation that Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill will be front and center as Geralt of Rivia, it looks like we may finally be getting the additional casting news we’ve been craving so much! Showrunner Lauren Hissrich recently retweeted a message from the casting team with the below tweet with the tagline “News coming soon guys”:

I feel like we’ve been locked in a war room for weeks. Gifts always make it feel worthwhile. Thank-you gorgeous agents. (you know who you are!)

News coming soon guys.

Stay strong. #TeamWitcher @fayetimby @FinnianTweed @LHissrich pic.twitter.com/u1MvpILwvK — SophieHollandCastingCSA (@SophHollandCast) October 2, 2018

Immediately, supportive fans came out to express their excitement over the impending announcement with anticipation of what it could be:

Witcher fans know you all are working your butts off. Just don’t forget to take time off for yourselves (use those gifts! 😉 lol) We’re just really excited to see the progress! Thank you for the update! We appreciate it! 🥰 — Hillary (@hillarykwv) October 2, 2018

Oh boy oh boy pic.twitter.com/VDPFPJOR4R — Zach Cantrell (@ZachCantrell1) October 2, 2018

At this point, we only have confirmation for Geralt, but we are sure more big announcements will be starting to kick off soon. As for previous news regarding character picks, here’s a recap of all of the new information we learned from the showrunner herself, Lauren S. Hissrich.

“Normally, when casting a show, the casting director pulls character-specific scenes from the pilot script for actors’ auditions. However, because we’re casting internationally (which means lots of emails and self-tapes) and because we know by now the internet keeps no secrets,” Hissirch said. “The writing staff has instead created entirely new scenes for our main characters. These are written to illustrate the precise tone, vibe, depth, and emotional resonance we need from Geralt and friends… but voila! They are spoiler-free, for us and for you.”

The Witcher Netflix series is currently without a release date, though it is slated for sometime next year. For more details on the project, click here.