The Witcher’s Yennefer Talks Differences Between The Show and The Game

The Witcher Netflix series is an adaptation of the fantasy series of novels and short stories written Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, not the video game trilogy made by CD Projekt Red. As you will know, the video game series by the Polish developer is also adapted from the books, and is what brought the series to global attention. In other words, for many fans, when they think of the series, they envision the characters and world CD Projekt Red created from the words of Sapkowski. However, while Netflix may have pleased some fans by borrowing what the video game series did in terms of character adaptation, it opted to go with its own original realization of the series. But there’s more differences between the two then just how the characters look, as Anya Chalotra, the actress portraying lead character Yennefer, recently explained during San Diego Comic-Con.

At one point during a round-table interview, it was brought up that the video game series focuses on Geralt much, much more than any other character. That said, one participant asked Chalotra if the show is more balanced as far as who the protagonist is at any given point or how much time it spends on different characters.

“Yes. I mean, it’s … so in the books, we meet Yennefer and Ciri through Geralt’s journey,” replied Chalotra. “Whereas in this story, we all have our own story, our own path and yeah, we’re just as important as Geralt’s journey, adventures. And just destiny just brings us together.”

Of course, Geralt of Rivia will still be the star of the show, which is why Netflix went out and recruited Henry Cavill for the role. However, it seems like Netflix will be giving plenty of screen time to both Ciri and Yenn as well.

The Witcher is set to release sometime late 2019, though when late 2019 exactly, hasn’t been divulged. That said, there have been some rumors claiming the series will go live sometime in December.

