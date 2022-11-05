The Witcher Season 3 Will Reportedly Feature Actor from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Netflix's The Witcher will supposedly welcome The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Fabian McCallum to the show in Season 3, new reports have suggested. The role this actor will play is said to be known with McCallum reportedly playing Kayleigh among several other newly added cast members already discussed previously. News of McCallum's casting comes amid a period of The Witcher news dominated by headlines about Henry Cavill departing the show with Season 3 set to be his last one where he'll portray Geralt of Rivia before being replaced by Liam Hemsworth.

This casting report comes from Redannian Intelligence which provided the first details on the character McCallum will play. Kayleigh is a known figure from The Witcher stories, specifically from Time of Contempt, and is in a group of teenagers known as "The Rats." His life was marked by violence and strife much like many others in The Witcher, though he was certainly not without abhorrent acts of his own.

Kayleigh is again a known character who'll be familiar in The Witcher Season 3 to those versed in the source material, but the character McCallum played in The Rings of Power was a totally original one. He played Thondir, an elf who accompanied Galadriel at the beginning of the show when the group of elves were traveling to Forodwaith. More specifically, he's the elf who pressed Galadriel to turn back and later refused to go further after the group's first big display of combat.

Other cast members also confirmed for Season 3 include Robbie Amell, Meng'er Zhang, Hugh Skinner, and Christelle Elwin. Elwin specifically will play Mistle, a character interwoven with the stories of Ciri and Kayleigh.

But even after these new castings, much of the future conversations about The Witcher will likely concern news of Cavill's departure. Both Cavill and Hemsworth have already talked about the recasting in brief comments shared on social media, though fans have had much more to say about the matter and have even started a petition to get Cavill back on the show.

The Witcher Season 3 does not yet have an exact release date but is scheduled to be out on Netflix at some point in Summer 2023.