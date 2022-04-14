The Witcher Season 3 Casts Robbie Amell and More

Netflix’s The Witcher is fully gearing up for its upcoming third season. The streaming service today announced the casting of several new actors alongside the descriptions of their characters. More specifically, Netflix has announced that Robbie Amell will play Gallatin, Meng’er Zhang will play Milva, Hugh Skinner will play Prince Radovid, and Christelle Elwin will play Mistle in the new season of the popular adaptation.

The announcement of the new cast members for the third season comes nearly two weeks after Netflix officially announced that production on The Witcher Season 3 had begun. The third season of the show does not have a definitive release date as of yet, but the limited prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin is expected to release at some point this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/witchernetflix/status/1514605649463709701

You can check out the descriptions of the various characters, straight from Netflix, below:

Gallatin (Robbie Amell): “A born fighter, Gallatin leads an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. Unafraid to speak his truth, Gallatin’s loyalty to his people ultimately leads him on a collision course with Francesca over power.”

“A born fighter, Gallatin leads an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. Unafraid to speak his truth, Gallatin’s loyalty to his people ultimately leads him on a collision course with Francesca over power.” Milva (Meng’er Zhang): “A human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest, Milva is a fierce and talented huntress. Exact archery skills coupled with a stone-cold aptitude for survival make her a formidable adversary in the unforgiving Continent – those that cross her, do so at their peril.”

“A human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest, Milva is a fierce and talented huntress. Exact archery skills coupled with a stone-cold aptitude for survival make her a formidable adversary in the unforgiving Continent – those that cross her, do so at their peril.” Prince Radovid (Hugh Skinner): “Royal playboy and younger brother to King Vizimir, Radovid finds himself suddenly a man on the inside of the Redanian Intelligence. With his good looks and drunken charm, Radovid amazes with how incisive he can be in political affairs, but it’s all games until someone gets hurt.”

“Royal playboy and younger brother to King Vizimir, Radovid finds himself suddenly a man on the inside of the Redanian Intelligence. With his good looks and drunken charm, Radovid amazes with how incisive he can be in political affairs, but it’s all games until someone gets hurt.” Mistle (Christelle Elwin): “Mistle is a member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves – and sometimes the poor. She is street hard, suspicious of everyone and out for revenge, until a chance meeting that will change everything.”

As noted above, The Witcher Season 3 does not yet have a definitive launch date, but the first two seasons as well as the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf are currently available to stream on Netflix. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. Newly announced cast members for Season 3 include Robbie Amell as Gallatin, Meng’er Zhang as Milva, Hugh Skinner as Prince Radovid, and Christelle Elwin as Mistle. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.

What do you think of the new cast for The Witcher Season 3? Are you looking forward to checking out the new season when it eventually releases on Netflix? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things television and gaming!