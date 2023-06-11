The Witcher Season 3 Reveals Jaskier Romance

When The Witcher Season 3 arrives on Netflix later this month, viewers will see a new relationship bloom between Jaskier and the character Prince Radovid. That information was revealed in an SFX Magazine interview with Jaskier actor Joey Batey and showrunner Lauren Hissrich. Played by Hugh Skinner (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Fleabag), Radovid's appearance will prove confounding for Jaskier as the two try to figure one another out. Batey told SFX that the romance between the two characters will be "a more modern interpretation of the books," promising that the show will avoid falling into stereotypical traps.

"My priority was ensuring it was done in a sensitive, caring way that avoided all kinds of stereotypes," Batey told SFX. "I was heavily involved in some of the script revisions in order to ensure a very safe, sexual, romantic connection with this person."

Batey went on to tell the outlet that he doesn't "think Jaskier really sees gender," and the character is instead attracted to intellect. Hissrich noted that the season will see the debut of the character Vespula, who also has a romantic history with Jaskier. Vespula will be played in the series by actress Beau Holland (Wuthering Heights).

"We introduced a character from the books, Vespula – Jaskier's on-again-off-again lover, but then we used that dynamic to provide a contrast to what happens when Jaskier actually starts to have deeper feelings toward someone," Hissrich told SFX.

Jaskier has been a fan favorite for viewers since his debut in the first season of The Witcher, thanks in part to the song "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher." It certainly sounds like Season 3 will offer a much deeper glimpse into the bard's personality, and that could be good news for fans. With The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 set to debut on June 29th, we shouldn't have to wait too much longer to see how this romance plays out on screen!

Are you looking forward to Season 3 of The Witcher? What do you think about the series giving Jaskier a romantic subplot? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Redanian Intelligence]