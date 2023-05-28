The Witcher Season 5 Officially Confirmed

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 is set to release on June 29th, but Netflix is already looking towards the show's future. In a new interview with Deadline, casting director Sophie Holland directly mentions Season 5 of the show. Back in January, sources for Redanian Intelligence suggested that a fifth season was still being planned by Netflix, but this is the first time it's been confirmed by an official source. Holland mentions that the fourth season of The Witcher will start filming soon, with its new Geralt of Rivia actor taking over for star Henry Cavill.

"We're just about to start filming on season four with Liam Hemsworth and there will be a short gap then we go straight into season five," Holland told Deadline.

Cavill's departure came as a shock to fans of the series when it was announced last year. The actor is a huge fan of the source material, which seemed to make him the perfect candidate to play Geralt. No reason was given for Cavill's decision, but the actor had made a number of public statements in the past about his desire to see the show more accurately reflect the original works of Andrzej Sapkowski; the actor even snuck in one moment from the books that was not in a Season 2 script. It's widely assumed that Cavill's desire to see a more faithful product led to conflicts with showrunner Lauren Hissrich. Deadline asked Holland if she was surprised to hear about the actor's departure, but the casting director politely avoided the question.

"I probably won't comment on that one. I'd love to, but I won't. I really look forward to seeing what Liam brings. He has a big fan base. Season four will be a nice mix of new characters and returning faces," Holland told Deadline.

The combination of Cavill's departure and Netflix's history of abruptly cancelling shows made a fifth season of The Witcher anything but a guarantee. It's unclear just how many seasons the show will get, but it seems fans don't have to worry about an end anytime soon.

How many seasons do you think we'll see for The Witcher? Do you think Season 5 will be the final one? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!