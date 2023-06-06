The Witcher Reportedly Looking to Hire "Major" Hollywood Star for Season 4 Role

While The Witcher Season 3 has yet to release, plans for Season 4 are well underway, with filming starting soon. Information on Season 4 is scarce at this time, but a new report from Redanian Intelligence claims that Netflix is looking to hire a "major and very capable Hollywood star in his late 50s or 60s" to play the role of Regis in the series. Regis is one of the most popular characters from the books of Andrzej Sapkowski, and it appears Season 4 will be inspired by the novel Baptism of Fire, which is where Regis is introduced.

For those unfamiliar with the character, Regis is the barber-surgeon of Dillingen, and he also happens to be a vampire! In addition to his presence in the books, Regis also appeared in the Blood and Wine expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The character played a major role in the game, so fans of the CD Projekt Red title should be familiar with him. Given his prominence in both, it makes a lot of sense that Netflix would be looking to hire a big name to play Regis!

A major actor playing a beloved role could also help to keep fans from abandoning The Witcher. Season 4 will be the first one without series lead Henry Cavill, as the role of Geralt of Rivia will be played by Liam Hemsworth instead. While we haven't gotten to see what Hemsworth can do with the role, the change has been a frustrating one for fans of the series. Many have sworn to quit the show once Cavill departs, though Netflix is committed to the series at least through Season 5.

Thankfully, fans of The Witcher don't have much longer to wait for Season 3 to begin. The season will be released in two volumes, with Volume 1 dropping on June 29th, and Volume 2 arriving on July 27th. Hopefully the season will offer a heroic sendoff for Cavill (as showrunner Lauren Hissrich has indicated), while also giving fans an incentive to stick around for Season 4!

Who would you like to see as Regis in The Witcher? Do you plan on watching Season 4 when it arrives? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!