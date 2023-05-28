Dolph Lundgren Reportedly Starring in New The Witcher Spinoff Series

Dolph Lundgren has apparently joined the cast of a new spin-off based on The Witcher. According to reporting from Collider, Lundgren revealed that information in an interview with the Swedish outlet Aftonbladet. No additional information was provided, but Collider speculates that this could be connected to the spin-off featuring the Rats, which was leaked earlier this year. Netflix has yet to officially announce the project, but the characters first appeared in the book Time of Contempt. Season 3 of The Witcher will be heavily based on that book, so viewers should meet the characters when it releases this summer.

The Rats spin-off is apparently being produced under the working title "Riff Raff." A leaked logline for the show teases that it will center on a group of teenage thieves that "must rely on their criminal skills as they plan the biggest heist of their careers against the most dangerous crime ring in the kingdom." Given the ages of the main characters, Collider has speculated that Lundgren could be set up as the big bad of the series, but readers should take all of this with a grain of salt until we got some kind of official word from Netflix.

Lundgren has a history of playing intimidating characters, including Frank Castle in the 1989 live-action film The Punisher, as well as Konstantin Kovar in Arrow. It's not hard to imagine Lundgren making an interesting addition to the world of The Witcher, and providing a major threat to the Rats as they try to pull off the heist.

If everything proves accurate, it will be interesting to see when the spin-off releases. The Witcher: Blood Origin debuted on the streaming service late last year, helping to tide fans over until the release of Season 3. Presumably, this series based on the Rats could also fill the void between Season 3 and Season 4, but there's simply no way of knowing, at this time.

Are you looking forward to seeing Dolph Lundgren in the world of The Witcher? Are you getting excited for the release of Season 3? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!