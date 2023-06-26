The Witcher Season 3 Gets New Trailer Before Volume 1 Release

Netflix has today released a new trailer for Season 3 of The Witcher, which is set to come to the streaming platform later this week. Unlike past seasons of The Witcher, Season 3 is set to roll out in two "Volumes" that will arrive in June and July respectively. With Season 3 Volume 1 slated to launch in just a few short days, Netflix has now given fans a final taste of what the first round of episodes will have in store.

The latest trailer for The Witcher (which you can watch below) is only about a minute long in total and focuses heavily on Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer. Following the events of Season 2, Season 3 will see the relationship between Geralt and Ciri deepen greatly as the titular "Witcher" now serves as a father figure and protector for Ciri. The trailer also teases a number of different action sequences that will be seen this time around, notably some that feature Ciri coming into her own as a warrior.

"Season 3 is inspired by the second installment in Andrzej Sapkowski's Witcher book series, Time of Contempt, and will finally see our hero reckoning with his feelings after two seasons of steely, tough-guy detachment," said Netflix's official "Sneak Peek" article for Season 3. "But things are different for our hero now that he's a family man entrusted with the care of Princess Cirilla of Cintra, someone so powerful, who contains so much chaos — the most difficult force to control — that she's being pursued by multiple factions on the Continent."

Surely the most noteworthy thing about Season 3 of The Witcher is that it will mark the end of Henry Cavill's time playing Geralt of Rivia. Cavill announced in 2022 that Season 3 would be his final one with the cast, as Season 4 will see Liam Hemsworth stepping in to portray Geralt. The exit of Cavill from The Witcher is something that hasn't sat well with many fans, which means that his final number of episodes will have even more eyes on them than normal.

Season 3 Volume 1 of The Witcher is poised to hit Netflix later this week on June 29 and will be comprised of five episodes in total. The final three episodes of Season 3 will then release next month as part of Volume 2 on July 27.