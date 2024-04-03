The Witcher Season 4 Casts Zoltan and More Characters

Netflix's The Witcher just revealed a host of new additions to the cast for season 4, and one of those additions will finally be bringing a longtime fan favorite to life in the show. Today Netflix revealed that Sharlto Copley (District 9, Monkey Man), James Purefoy (The Following, Solomon Kane) and Danny Woodburn (Watchmen, Mirror Mirror) will be joining the series in season 4. Copley will be playing infamous bounty hunter Leo Bonhart, while Purefoy will be playing Emhyr's court advisor and spy Skellen. Woodburn will be playing the beloved role of Zoltan, a dwarf ally of Geralt's in the books and the games. Fans will see Woodburn's Zoltan teaming up with Liam Hemsworth's Geralt, which will debut in the show's fourth season as well.

Purefoy shared the big news and couldn't be more excited about bringing this character to life. On Twitter Purefoy wrote, "So, here we go. I'm very much looking forward to joining this incredible creative team and bringing Stefan Skellen to life. He's a great character!"

Season 4 has some major star power already thanks to much of the returning cast and the addition of Laurence Fishburne, who will be playing the role of another series favorite Regis. Regis will be accompanying Geralt at various points throughout the season, and coupled with Zoltan's presence, this could end up being something pretty special, even while Yennefer and Ciri are on their own quests after splitting up in season 3.

Hemsworth will be picking up the mantle of Geralt after the departure of Henry Cavill, and many are curious about how the switch will be handled. In a previous interview with ComicBook.com, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, and Joey Batey addressed Cavill's departure and Hemsworth's addition to the series.

"Excited. Yeah, can't wait to have Liam on board. Well, he is, but to meet him and have him as Geralt," Chalotra said. "It's going to be bizarre, and I feel like I'm definitely going to feel that loss. I think we all will. Henry's been incredible and carried the show, so definitely going to feel that, but very, very excited for what's to come. There's so much story to tell."

"I think it's always...it's intriguing and exciting to get to see another version of this, or interpretation of this character," Allan said.

"Yeah, very excited, and we'll all miss Henry greatly," Batey said. "And as you say, behind the scenes, he's always just been very, very supportive and funny, good-natured professional who was always the first to laugh on those bad days and to crack jokes, and that presence is cemented in the DNA of the show."

"Yeah, cemented in probably us playing our characters," Allan said. "I know that I won't be able to help but visualize him going forward. It's just that's been Geralt, but I'm still really excited to see something new as well." You can find the official description for The Witcher Season 4 below.

"After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire – and finding one another again."

The Witcher Season 3 Chapters 1 and 2 are now available on Netflix. Season 4 currently has no release date, but is expected to start filming in the spring.

Are you excited for The Witcher season 4? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!