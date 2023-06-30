The Witcher Cast Reveals Thoughts on Henry Cavill's Exit and Liam Hemsworth Joining the Series

The Witcher season 3 is finally here, and Netflix has delivered the first chapter of the much-anticipated series. This is also part one of Henry Cavill's last season in the role of Geralt of Rivia, as Liam Hemsworth will be stepping into the role of Geralt in Season 4 and beyond. ComicBook.com's Matthew Aguilar sat down with Witcher stars Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, and Joey Batey about filming their last season with Cavill and how they are feeling about Hemsworth joining the series, and while there is a sense of loss, there is also a sense of excitement about the future.

"Excited. Yeah, can't wait to have Liam on board. Well, he is, but to meet him and have him as Geralt," Chalotra said. "It's going to be bizarre, and I feel like I'm definitely going to feel that loss. I think we all will. Henry's been incredible and carried the show, so definitely going to feel that, but very, very excited for what's to come. There's so much story to tell."

"I think it's always...it's intriguing and exciting to get to see another version of this, or interpretation of this character," Allan said.

"Yeah, very excited, and we'll all miss Henry greatly," Batey said. "And as you say, behind the scenes, he's always just been very, very supportive and funny, good-natured professional who was always the first to laugh on those bad days and to crack jokes, and that presence is cemented in the DNA of the show."

"Yeah, cemented in probably us playing our characters," Allan said. "I know that I won't be able to help but visualize him going forward. It's just that's been Geralt, but I'm still really excited to see something new as well."

It's definitely going to be different seeing someone else in the role of Geralt after having Cavill in those boots for three seasons, but if Hemsworth knocks it out of the park, the change could usher in a whole era for the series. In the meantime, you can find the official description for The Witcher Season 3 below.

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.

The Witcher season 3 Chapter 1 (which includes episodes 1 through 5) is available on Netflix now, while Chapter 2 (which includes episodes 6 through 8) hits Netflix on July 27th.

