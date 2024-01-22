New The Witcher Season 4 Characters, Details Spotted Online

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that The Witcher Season 4 is getting a massive name added to the cast when it launches on Netflix. Laurence Fishburne is joining the cast as Regis, the 400-year-old high vampire. However, the Season 4 news isn't slowing down anytime soon. While we don't have an actor attached to the role, a recently spotted online audition video confirms that a fan-favorite character will be joining The Witcher's cast during the upcoming season. Interestingly, this character should go a long way to explain why Geralt of Rivia was recast ahead of the season.

The Witcher Season 4 Nimue Audition

This news was first spotted by Redanian Intelligence. They noticed that an audition tape recently made its way online. Unfortunately, that video has since been made private, so it's impossible to view at this point. However, Redanian Intelligence posted the transcript and was able to determine the character's name based on a few key details.

In the audition, the girl calls the man she's talking to Stribog. Later, the same girl is called Squirt by another character. Using this, Redanian Intelligence was able to deduce that this character is likely Nimue. After all, she was referred to as Squirt when she was a child. Plus, she was a big fan of Stribog, a wandering storyteller in Andrzej Sapkowski's books. Nimue was particularly interested in a tale about Geralt and Yennefer.

Because of her love of the story, she would eventually study at Aretuza. There, she would learn the arts of magic. Eventually, she would hire a oneiromancer named Condwiramurs Tilly as her assistant. She would then use her powers to go back into the past to help Ciri out of a sticky situation. Presumably, the team behind The Witcher Season 4 will use her story as a way to frame the story and smoothly transition Geralt from Henry Cavill to Liam Hemsworth.

The Witcher Season 4 Release Date

At this point, The Witcher Season 4 doesn't have a firm release date. Instead, the current best guess is that fans might be treated to the next season this fall. However, we don't know how much the SAG-AFTRA strike changed the team's plans, so that date might be pushed back until 2025. Either way, The Witcher fans will have a relatively long wait ahead of them. Hopefully, Netflix will give us more information in the coming months as it starts to solidify its fall 2024 plans. If the streaming giant hosts another Tudum event this summer, The Witcher fans should probably expect a teaser trailer and potentially a release date as part of that event.