Laurence Fishburne Joins The Witcher Season 4 as Fan-Favorite

A Witcher fan favorite is joining the mix for The Witcher season 4, and Netflix has a powerhouse actor bring the role to life. Netflix has revealed that multi-award winner Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix Trilogy, John Wick, The School for Good and Evil) will be playing the role of Regis in The Witcher season 4, and will join Liam Hemsworth (Geralt), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), and Joey Batey (Jasper) on their adventures. Fishburne couldn't be more thrilled to join the series, saying "I'm very excited to be joining the cast and look forward to exploring the wondrous world of The Witcher."

Regis, whose full name is Emiel Regis Rohellec Terzieff-Godefroy, is a high vampire who is over 400 years old. Regis makes his debut in the book Baptism of Fire, and after meeting Geralt and Jaskier, it is learned that he's traveled the world as a Barber-surgeon. Later fans learn more about his long history, and that history should make for some memorable moments on screen.

(Photo: Netflix/CD Projekt Red)

Regis ends up accompanying Geralt and Jaskier on their journey and plays a pivotal part in battles to come, so the fact that Fishburne will be the one bringing him to life makes season 4 all the more intriguing. The series has always pulled more from the books than the games, but there's enough additional material in the games that some of that could end up being woven in.

Season 4 will feature the debut of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, though it's not known how the change will be implemented in the show. Hemsworth will be taking over for Henry Cavill, who departed the show with season 3. Season 3 didn't address the change in its season finale, so we'll have to wait until season 4 to see how things play out.

There are still many details about season 4 that are hazy, including the main villain of the season. A recent report indicated that the villain could be the bounty hunter known as Leo Bonhart, and that the character could end up being played by actor Sharlto Copley (District 9, Oldboy). The report also indicates that Bonhart might make his debut in The Rats spinoff series, which would set him up for season 4 of the mainline series. Season 4 will return to production in the spring, and you can find the official description below.

"After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire – and finding one another again."

Are you excited for Laurence Fishburne joining The Witcher season 4? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!