The Witcher Showrunner Signs Major Netflix Deal

Lauren S. Hissrich is hard at work on The Witcher season 2, but she's also busy working on expanding that world in projects like The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and the upcoming spinoff The Witcher: Blood Origin. Netflix and Hissrich seem to be enjoying their work together, and now that work will continue for the foreseeable future, as Hissrich has signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix (via Variety). Hissrich will write and produce scripted series content as well as other creative projects for Netflix under the deal but don't worry, because she will continue to work as showrunner, executive producer, and writer on The Witcher.

“I am so thrilled to have found my home at Netflix, and can’t wait to continue what’s been an incredibly fulfilling creative partnership,” Schmidt Hissrich said. “While my heart belongs to ‘The Witcher’ Franchise, I equally look forward to digging in on other exciting projects for their global audience in the years to come.”

“Lauren is a formidable talent with a strong creative vision and diverse skill-set that she brings to every project she touches,” said Bela Bajaria, global head of TV for Netflix. “Lauren’s work on ‘The Witcher’ has firmly established her as both a preeminent creator and showrunner, and we’re excited to continue working with her on future projects.”

Hissrich shared her reaction to the new deal, writing on Twitter "I can't pretend to be cool about this. It's a career dream come true."

The Witcher will finally release its second season in December, while Nightmare of the Wolf will land on the streaming service next week. Blood Origin is filming now and is aiming for a 2022 release. If you're a fan of the Witcher franchise, it isn't going anywhere, and Hissrich will have even more projects in the works thanks to her new deal.

