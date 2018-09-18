Yennefer From ‘The Witcher’ Crashes ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ With This Amazing Cosplay

With casting news for Netflix’s The Witcher series up in the air and no particular actress nailed down for the stunningly enchanting Yennefer, we’re just going to have to show our appreciation for the character in a different way! And what better way to do just that than to celebrate the beautiful Yennefer as she could appear in CD Projekt RED’s other big RPG series with this amazing Cyberpunk 2077 crossover cosplay!

The cosplayer in question is Elena Samko, and you may recognize her from our previous “Lusty Argonian” cosplay feature from the Elder Scrolls franchise.This time she’s taking on the CD Projekt RED universe with The Witcher, but with an amazing Cyberpunk 2077 twist:

Though not as detailed as this amazing Ciri Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay that we shared earlier this month, Elena absolutely nails the authoritative yet inquisitive look that Yennefer is known for. Pair that with the explosive purples and reds that the upcoming new IP from The Witcher studio, and you’ve got an amazing blend of two highly talked about series!

Elana also did her own spin on Ciri in the Cyberpunk universe as well, which you can be seen below. In the books, Ciri was much younger than many realise and though the outfit of choice is on the sexier side of the cosplay spectrum, the face still retains that innocence of the novel’s character. Plus, Ciri with a gun — how cool would that be?

We still don’t have a release date yet for Cyberpunk 2077, but it will likely be a few years off before it hits shelves. As far as the Netflix series casting goes, we still don’t know much. At this point in time, the only confirmed casting we have is that of Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill as the show’s protagonist: Geralt of Rivia. We also know that the release window for the new series is set for sometime in 2019, though a specific date has yet to be released.

