5 Things You Can Do Right Now in GTA 5 to Prepare for GTA 6

It might be hard to believe, but we’re finally coming up on the official release date for Grand Theft Auto 6. The larger-than-life, thrilling crime simulator releases November 19th, with fans being able to preload the over 200 GB download even earlier than that. Taking us back to Vice City and a fictional Florida coast, Grand Theft Auto 6 promises to be even bigger, even more immersive, and even more memorable than the game that came before it, a bold promise considering that Grand Theft Auto 5 still maintains a persistent player base 13 years later.

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Just because the sequel is right around the corner doesn’t mean it’s time to put down Grand Theft Auto 5 just yet. If you’re looking for one last hurrah to send the game off in style, or simply can’t wait until the end of the month to satisfy that GTA itch, there are still a number of things you can do in GTA 5 to prepare for the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6.

5. Finish the GTA V Story Before Starting a New Adventure

The Grand Theft Auto games are known for a lot of things: crazy crimes, free-flowing violence, huge open worlds, and ridiculously accurate simulations of mundane things you probably don’t need simulated in a video game. If there is one thing the games are known for more than anything, however, it would be their incredible stories that are as jam-packed with social commentary as they are with heartfelt and tragic moments and deeply resonating characters.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will see players experiencing a brand new story, following Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval as they commit crimes across the Leonida Keys. Before you jump into what is sure to be another incredible Rockstar Games story, you should take the time to finally finish the GTA V story if you haven’t yet. The game’s campaign still holds up, even with the sequel coming up, so now is the best time to get to know the game’s characters and great story before jumping into a new one.

4. Collect Your Garage of Dream Cars

Grand Theft Auto 6 is more than likely to feature a whole new fleet of vehicles. If the game doesn’t have outright new cars, it is certain to have upgraded and remodeled versions of the vehicles available in GTA 5, with brand new customizations available for players to trick out their rides.

Before racing through the streets of Vice City with your new whip, you should take the time to load up your garage in the GTA 5 campaign or online with your favorite vehicles available in Los Santos. Taking one last look at your fleet of tricked-out cars just before hopping onto the next title is a great way to give GTA 5 a well deserved sendoff.

3. Get Comfortable With GTA 5’s Shooting and Driving Mechanics

While you’re out collecting your dream cars, take the time to master GTA 5’s driving mechanics. Put the pedal to the metal, weave through traffic, and drift around corners. Historically, the driving mechanics in GTA games don’t really change much between titles, so now is your chance to master your getaway driving in GTA 5 before taking to the streets in Vice City.

The same can be said about shooting. While the shooting mechanics in GTA aren’t the most complicated in the gaming space, a bit of practice could still help you pull off your Grand Theft Auto 6 heists a lot easier. Get your wanted level to max and challenge yourself to survive extended shootouts in preparation for the next title.

2. Experience Some of GTA 5‘s Greatest Heists

Heists are a major part of the Grand Theft Auto 5 experience. These complex jobs, challenging you to put a crew together, execute a high-stakes theft, and then make your getaway, are some of the most fun you can have in the game, especially since each and every one of these heists is a unique experience with a custom story, feeling like episodic missions where the experience itself is more rewarding than the payday.

The single-player campaign is full of exciting heists, but you’ll find many more of them in GTA Online. For the most fun, put a crew of friends together and take the heists on in order, seeing if you can clear the entire roster of unique high-stakes jobs before GTA 6 releases.

1. Pour One Out for the Crews Who Didn’t Make it

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been in development for a long time. While GTA 5 remains a timeless title and GTA Online has carried the wait with constant content updates, players have still been excitedly waiting for the release, eager to see what comes next from Rockstar’s incredible franchise. For some superfans, the wait turned out to be too long.

There have been many fans, both viral and unnoticed, who tragically passed before they were able to get their hands on Grand Theft Auto 6. The most recent viral case of Jerry Fort reminds us that time isn’t always on our side, and that we should be thankful for every moment we have to appreciate life, our loved ones, and small joys, like the release of a new title in our favorite video game franchises.

So, this November, remember Jerry Fort and the other fans who didn’t make it to Grand Theft Auto 6’s release date, and take some time to appreciate how something as simple as a video game series can have such a big impact in our lives.

How did you spend your last moments in Los Santos in preparation for GTA 6? Share your experiences in the comments below.