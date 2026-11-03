GTA 6 Pre-Load Date and Time Announced by Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has today revealed when fans will be able to begin downloading Grand Theft Auto 6 ahead of its launch in just a couple of short weeks. Recently, it was revealed that the download size for GTA 6 would be gargantuan, with the game coming in at roughly 210GB in total. As one of the largest games of this console generation, this means that it’s going to take quite a long time for most users to download GTA 6 on either their PS5 or Xbox Series X/S console. Fortunately, Rockstar is going to allow those who have pre-purchased the game to begin downloading it well ahead of time, ensuring that they’ll be able to jump right into the experience once it unlocks.

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Detailed in a new press release today, Rockstar confirmed that pre-loading for Grand Theft Auto 6 will go live at 12am local time on November 10th for those on PS5. Conversely, Xbox users will then be able to download GTA 6 in advance on the same date at 12am GMT. As for the game’s official size, Rockstar reiterated that it will come in at 212GB, which means that users will want to begin clearing space on their hardware right now to account for its scale.

Retail Copies of GTA 6 Will Also Be Sold Early

In addition to confirming this pre-load date, Rockstar also announced today that retailers will be able to begin selling physical copies of Grand Theft Auto 6 earlier than anticipated. Since these boxed copies of the game only happen to include a digital download code for GTA 6, Rockstar is allowing storefronts to begin making them available to buyers on November 12th. This will ensure that even those who opted to pick up a physical edition of the game will be able to have GTA 6 fully downloaded once it goes live the following week.

For these retail editions of GTA 6 to be hitting store shelves early is certainly a surprise, but the move makes sense on Rockstar’s part. Because this game is fully digital, Rockstar is able to control the entire process with how the game unlocks. This ensures not only that all players are jumping into GTA 6 at once, but allows Rockstar to make sure that there aren’t any major leaks ahead of launch.

If you weren’t already counting down the days, Grand Theft Auto 6 will finally release on November 19th. While the game will initially only be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, a PC version is also expected to arrive in the future, potentially in early 2027.