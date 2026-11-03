Viral GTA Fan Who Wished to Reach GTA 6’s Release Passes Away

Just weeks before November 19th, 2026, the official release of Grand Theft Auto 6, fan Jerry Fort has passed away after battling interstitial lung disease for years. The 25-year-old fan gained widespread attention in August 2026 when he shared a heartbreaking message from his hospital bed, saying he wanted to live long enough to play Grand Theft Auto 6 and sharing his music. Sadly, Fort did not get that chance, as his family confirmed that he died on October 29, following severe infections and worsening medical complications. His story resonated with thousands of fans who rallied behind him, hoping he would receive the lung transplant he desperately needed and survive.

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The news has brought renewed attention to Fort’s story and the extraordinary support he received from the gaming community. Prior to the announcement of his death, his mother, Paris Fort, collected more than $96,000 in a fundraiser intended to help cover transplant-related expenses, relocation, and recovery costs. Fort had lived with interstitial lung disease since he was 17, a condition associated with inflammation and scarring of lung tissue, and his story inspired many gamers around the world. They came together to support him in life and continue to do so after his passing.

GTA 6 Fan Jerry Fort’s Plea for More Time Inspired Thousands

Fort’s story went viral in August after he posted a TikTok video from his hospital bed explaining that he needed a lung transplant, an operation that had additional risks. Fort explained his lungs had become attached to his chest wall. Fort joked about Rockstar Games’ delays and how he just wanted to play GTA 6. The post spread rapidly, prompting fans to encourage him and promise to buy him the game if he recovered. Now that he has passed, fans are calling on Rockstar Games to add a tribute to Jerry Fort in GTA 6.

Update: Jerry (VoidOnly) has sadly passed away on October 29th as confirmed by his sister, due to an infection following the transplant surgery.



Rest in peace, Legend. https://t.co/KJIy6e3RbX pic.twitter.com/HszEIzZTBH — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) November 2, 2026

Fort’s mother established a GoFundMe campaign initially seeking $15,000 to help with medical expenses and the family’s needs during treatment and recovery. Donations far surpassed that target, eventually exceeding $96,000. Unfortunately, his health continued to deteriorate. On November 2nd, Fort’s family released an update that his condition grew worse after a severe lung infection caused his lungs to fill with blood.

Fort initially chose to continue treatment in hopes of recovering despite slim chances of survival. On October 28th, Fort told the doctors his was ready to stop fighting according to his family, passing away shortly after the following day on October 29th. His relatives have expressed gratitude to the people who donated, shared his story and music, and offered encouragement throughout his illness and after. Fort’s story and passing has touched many gamers around the world and shows the support within the gaming community.