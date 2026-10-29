GTA 6’s Biggest Gameplay Features Revealed in New Preview

Grand Theft Auto 6 is almost here. But that hasn’t stopped fans from consuming every detail available on the biggest game of the year. Now, Edge Magazine has revealed extensive details regarding the game and its mechanics through an in-person preview at Rockstar Games. Since fans are so eager to dissect anything and everything that is “GTA 6,” we’ve compiled all the major gameplay features that were shared in this preview. Keep in mind that these features are described as being demonstrated, not independently verified. And not all mechanics are detailed in full.

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What to Expect from Vice City and Its Surrounding Area

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Of course, vast and alive open worlds are Rockstar’s bread and butter. GTA 6 is about to up the ante like never before.

Map size : The game’s map is roughly twice the size of GTA 5. Leonida includes Vice City and several surrounding regions. The landmass is estimated to be as large as all of the playable maps of GTA IV, GTA V, and Red Dead Redemption 2 combined.

: The game’s map is roughly twice the size of GTA 5. Leonida includes Vice City and several surrounding regions. The landmass is estimated to be as large as all of the playable maps of GTA IV, GTA V, and Red Dead Redemption 2 combined. Interiors : GTA 6 presents “an order of magnitude more interiors” than ever before experienced in a Rockstar game.

: GTA 6 presents “an order of magnitude more interiors” than ever before experienced in a Rockstar game. Character reactionary system : An in-depth scale of character reactions allows the main protagonists, such as Jason, to react to their environment, such as being disgusted by a particular house when walking inside.

: An in-depth scale of character reactions allows the main protagonists, such as Jason, to react to their environment, such as being disgusted by a particular house when walking inside. Advanced NPC individualization : The developers focused on crafting approximately 600,000 animations that add to the variety of NPC engagement. Each NPC will have “assigned personality traits” that will indicate how they react or behave.

: The developers focused on crafting approximately 600,000 animations that add to the variety of NPC engagement. Each NPC will have “assigned personality traits” that will indicate how they react or behave. Distinct demographics : Each district throughout the game will have focused populations with distinct demographics within GTA 6’s dynamic population.

: Each district throughout the game will have focused populations with distinct demographics within GTA 6’s dynamic population. More realistic roadways : Rockstar’s ambition for realism is resulting in more believable, narrower roads than the wider pavements seen in GTA 5 that traditionally better suited gameplay.

: Rockstar’s ambition for realism is resulting in more believable, narrower roads than the wider pavements seen in GTA 5 that traditionally better suited gameplay. Extended day-night cycle : Daytime, nighttime, sunsets, and other periods throughout the day last longer than the more rapid cycle seen in GTA 5.

: Daytime, nighttime, sunsets, and other periods throughout the day last longer than the more rapid cycle seen in GTA 5. More sophisticated weather system : Instead of established weather conditions such as sunny, cloudy, rainy, etc. GTA 6‘s weather system will be more intricate, with clouds that are independently influenced by “wind, humidity, fog, time of day, and season.” Furthermore, wind affects trees, waves, and more. Players can see storm systems on the horizon and environments affected by them as they approach. Weather can also impact vehicles, including airplanes. It will also influence NPC behavior, such as pedestrians seeking shelter.

: Instead of established weather conditions such as sunny, cloudy, rainy, etc. GTA 6‘s weather system will be more intricate, with clouds that are independently influenced by “wind, humidity, fog, time of day, and season.” Furthermore, wind affects trees, waves, and more. Players can see storm systems on the horizon and environments affected by them as they approach. Weather can also impact vehicles, including airplanes. It will also influence NPC behavior, such as pedestrians seeking shelter. Bus and train systems: Leonida will feature “fully functioning bus and train systems,” which players can use to ride across all of Leonida. These systems follow schedules just like in the real world.

Character Control and Activity

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

As we all know by now, the game features two protagonists: Jason and Lucia. These two playable characters will be highly dynamic and versatile, capable of many lifestyle activities outside of focused missions. Players will be able to switch between Jason and Lucia only when the narrative allows. Below are some of the features the new preview highlighted concerning character actions and development.

High-speed getaways : Jason and Lucia will often find themselves in a vehicular rush along Leonida’s highways. Players can switch between characters during these moments. If the player prefers to engage pursuers and let AI take over the driving, for example, that is a viable possibility.

: Jason and Lucia will often find themselves in a vehicular rush along Leonida’s highways. Players can switch between characters during these moments. If the player prefers to engage pursuers and let AI take over the driving, for example, that is a viable possibility. Jason & Lucia’s relationship : Of course, the central couple’s relationship will be a highlight. Their bond will be tracked with a “four-point scale” which is enhanced when spending time together. This includes “taking walks on the beach, cycling, working out at the gym (once they have purchased a membership), or simply driving around, one at the wheel, the other swiping at their phone.”

: Of course, the central couple’s relationship will be a highlight. Their bond will be tracked with a “four-point scale” which is enhanced when spending time together. This includes “taking walks on the beach, cycling, working out at the gym (once they have purchased a membership), or simply driving around, one at the wheel, the other swiping at their phone.” Consumables : Many items throughout the game can provide character-boosting effects. For instance, coffee provides more stamina. A protein shake offers a health buff.

: Many items throughout the game can provide character-boosting effects. For instance, coffee provides more stamina. A protein shake offers a health buff. Everyday life : Players can explore Jason and Lucia’s lives outside of objective-oriented gameplay in a way that is more granular than past entries. You will be able to do casual things like buy cigarettes and beer or go to a club.

: Players can explore Jason and Lucia’s lives outside of objective-oriented gameplay in a way that is more granular than past entries. You will be able to do casual things like buy cigarettes and beer or go to a club. Criminal profile : Jason and Lucia’s behavior will be tracked with a Criminal Profile system. The scale ranges from “Professional” to “Iredeemable” and is “represented by angel and devil icons.” This profile can determine whether a player attempts to go a less violent route by instead making threats, intimidating, or finding a peaceful route “before resorting to violence.” This profile also heavily influences how the stories for these characters play out.

: Jason and Lucia’s behavior will be tracked with a Criminal Profile system. The scale ranges from “Professional” to “Iredeemable” and is “represented by angel and devil icons.” This profile can determine whether a player attempts to go a less violent route by instead making threats, intimidating, or finding a peaceful route “before resorting to violence.” This profile also heavily influences how the stories for these characters play out. Confrontation: Players don’t simply have to resort to violence in GTA 6 to get what they want. Other options exist, including non-lethal incapacitation, intimidation, and threats.

Combat and Weaponry

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

What would a GTA 6 game be without an expansive arsenal of weaponry at your disposal? Rockstar is heightening the realism behind weapon usage and displays, as well as their dynamism within the world.

Weapon visibility : NPCs and Pedestrians will react to either of the characters openly carrying a weapon, even if it’s not pointed at any one person. Not only will NPCs notice the weapon, but they’ll also take note of how you’re carrying it: whether it’s slung over your back or being carried in hand. People will be nervous and may even challenge the player.

: NPCs and Pedestrians will react to either of the characters openly carrying a weapon, even if it’s not pointed at any one person. Not only will NPCs notice the weapon, but they’ll also take note of how you’re carrying it: whether it’s slung over your back or being carried in hand. People will be nervous and may even challenge the player. More nuanced wanted level : Unlike past GTA titles, GTA 6 will reduce the “power fantasy” of being able to cause havoc with minimal response. Police presence will be more intensive and reactionary. Players will find that it’s safer to travel lightly and unseen, and be more inclined to abandon vehicles that are being targeted.

: Unlike past GTA titles, GTA 6 will reduce the “power fantasy” of being able to cause havoc with minimal response. Police presence will be more intensive and reactionary. Players will find that it’s safer to travel lightly and unseen, and be more inclined to abandon vehicles that are being targeted. Nuanced witness reporting : The dynamism involved in witness reporting crimes is expanded. For instance, if two people were seen committing a crime but then split up, this would “remove that identifying feature.”

: The dynamism involved in witness reporting crimes is expanded. For instance, if two people were seen committing a crime but then split up, this would “remove that identifying feature.” Varying crime scene responses : The degree to which witnesses’ responses to conflict is expanded. For instance, players could carjack an individual who is armed and chooses to fight back.

: The degree to which witnesses’ responses to conflict is expanded. For instance, players could carjack an individual who is armed and chooses to fight back. Weapon storage : Players aren’t simply running around with an unseen arsenal of weaponry. They have to store them. They can be stored in the trunks of vehicles, which might make vehicles even more central to prepping for planned crimes.

: Players aren’t simply running around with an unseen arsenal of weaponry. They have to store them. They can be stored in the trunks of vehicles, which might make vehicles even more central to prepping for planned crimes. Unpredictable NPC reactions to crime: When you engage in the criminal life, you’re going to have to expect the unexpected. For instance, a random NPC might attempt to be the “hero” in a robbery.

Evading Law Enforcement

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

The trickiest aspect of any GTA game has always been running from the law after you have broken said law. Each game in the series has upped police sophistication and AI. But GTA 6 is taking this to another level entirely.

Detailed police heat system : This time around, police aren’t simply chasing a suspect after a crime. They’re tracking specific information they’ve gathered, including your character’s physical description, which includes your attire, any weapons you’re carrying, whether you acted alone, and any CCTV footage captured of you. Players will know what elements the police are using to identify so that the situation can be rectified. This is signaled by icons at the top of the screen. Evading the police can subsequently mean changing your clothes, ditching weapons, splitting up from your partner, and eliminating any other identifying feature that may be included in the police report.

: This time around, police aren’t simply chasing a suspect after a crime. They’re tracking specific information they’ve gathered, including your character’s physical description, which includes your attire, any weapons you’re carrying, whether you acted alone, and any CCTV footage captured of you. Players will know what elements the police are using to identify so that the situation can be rectified. This is signaled by icons at the top of the screen. Police radio coordination : Now, the police will strategize and coordinate their attempts to apprehend suspects.

: Now, the police will strategize and coordinate their attempts to apprehend suspects. Roadblocks/Stinger Strips : In heavy pursuit, police may deploy roadblocks and even lay stinger strips across roads that will blow the tires of any fleeing criminal.

: In heavy pursuit, police may deploy roadblocks and even lay stinger strips across roads that will blow the tires of any fleeing criminal. Helicopter searches : At times, helicopters will search for suspects, and players will need to evade searchlights.

: At times, helicopters will search for suspects, and players will need to evade searchlights. K9 pursuers : On foot, you might be in trouble when being pinched by the law. K9 units can be deployed to chase you down.

: On foot, you might be in trouble when being pinched by the law. K9 units can be deployed to chase you down. Heightened danger: During police chases, getting into accidents can increase your odds of being captured, depending on how chaotic the situation is and how badly you might be injured.

Vehicles and Grand Theft Auto

It’s all in the name. Many youngins these days don’t even know that grand theft auto is the name of the actual crime of vehicular theft, not just a game that they play. GTA 6 will add further dynamism to vehicle operations and the series central theme.

Vehicle delivery : Players can use an app to pay to have cars delivered to them.

: Players can use an app to pay to have cars delivered to them. Fuel : No longer will vehicles have a seemingly endless amount of fuel. Fuel gauges are present, and you must be aware of their status.

: No longer will vehicles have a seemingly endless amount of fuel. Fuel gauges are present, and you must be aware of their status. Engine Health : Like fuel, every car is equipped with an engine health indicator.

: Like fuel, every car is equipped with an engine health indicator. Selling stolen vehicles : If you intend to make some extra scratch off stolen vehicles, the condition will determine what price you are able to retrieve from a fence.

: If you intend to make some extra scratch off stolen vehicles, the condition will determine what price you are able to retrieve from a fence. Trackers and Reports : Newer cars might have tracking capabilities that continually broadcast your location when stolen. Drivers can also report the vehicles that have been stolen from them.

: Newer cars might have tracking capabilities that continually broadcast your location when stolen. Drivers can also report the vehicles that have been stolen from them. Street races : NPCs can randomly challenge players to a street race while on the road. In vehicles, some NPCs can respond dynamically to the player. They might lean out of the window and taunt the player, goading them into such a race.

: NPCs can randomly challenge players to a street race while on the road. In vehicles, some NPCs can respond dynamically to the player. They might lean out of the window and taunt the player, goading them into such a race. WAINK vehicle search app: This in-game app will help you find vehicles that criminals are seeking to buy.

These are just the biggest features detailed by the preview. But it’s likely only scratching the surface of the gigantic undertaking that GTA 6 has seemingly become. What features are you looking forward to most? Do you appreciate the heavier focus on realism? Or would you prefer a more free-flowing experience? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.