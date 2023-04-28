TimTheTatman, Ninja, and Other Streamers Announce Their Own Battle Royale Game

TimTheTatman, Ninja, and several other major streamers are teaming up to make their own battle royale game... and they're doing it within Fortnite. Over the last decade or so, the internet has seen the rise of content creators. They've become a major part of how people enjoy games, as they provide an entertaining alternative to enjoying a game like Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, or some other popular title. These streamers have also grown to such a massive level of importance that they have even started getting brought in to developers to help give feedback on titles and act as an extension/ambassador for the players of these games. However, some of these streamers are unhappy with the way some of these games have been handled in the last few years and are trying to make their own games. DrDisrespect formed his own studio with a number of industry veterans to make a new FPS, 100 Thieves is working on its own shooter, and now these guys are making their own battle royale.

TimTheTatman, Ninja, Nickmercs, CourageJD, and SypherPK have announced that they're working on a new battle royale game and they're building it within the Unreal Editor for Fortnite. This is a tool that allows players to build their own unique experiences within Fortnite and while Epic is hardly the first to do such a thing, this is one of the most in-depth tools and allows for some truly jaw dropping creations that would have you believing it has no connection to Fortnite at all. Nevertheless, this group is making a new battle royale they're labeling as Project V, noting they "know what makes a Battle Royale great." The group is hiring developers to work within UEFN and you can read part of their announcement below to understand what their overall plan is.

"We'll be taking our time to develop this game as features for UEFN become more powerful and flexible. With custom weapons, a full scale map, fluid movement and unique mechanics in our sights, we have ambitious plans to build something really unique. While we can't give away too many details about the game just yet, here's what we can tell you: Project V will be a game that puts community feedback and features front and center. We believe that our players should have a say in shaping the game they play.

"So, what's next? The heart of Project V is our community, so we'll need your feedback and votes to shape our game. To make sure your voice is heard and to stay up-to-date on development, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our newsletter! And if you share this vision as a game developer, Fortnite creative expert, or just someone who loves making games, check out our open roles to join the team!"

