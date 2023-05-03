Titanfall 3's Potential Addressed By Respawn Entertainment Boss

The possibility of Titanfall 3 has been addressed by Respawn Entertainment. Titanfall is one of the most innovative shooters of the last decade and it also spawned one of the most successful franchises in gaming right now. The first game came as an Xbox exclusive in 2014, just months after the Xbox One's release and it was praised for its incredibly fun gameplay, but was criticized for its lack of a campaign and overall content. The sequel came a few years later and was met with critical acclaim for continuing to refine and perfect its innovative gameplay while also addressing the criticisms from its predecessor, allowing for a deeply memorable campaign and tons of content. However, it came out at a busy time, meaning it didn't sell super well. Apex Legends continued to expand the Titanfall universe and has been a massive juggernaut in the industry, but it has yet to spawn a new Titanfall game.

There were rumors a new Titanfall game was canceled earlier this year, but Axios had the chance to catch up with Head of Respawn Entertainment Vince Zampella and ask him about the future of Titanfall. Zampella was very candid that he'd love to see a new Titanfall game, but nothing is in the works right now. However, Titanfall series director Steve Fukuda is leading the charge on a new IP with a very small team at Respawn right now. Zampella noted that the missions is to "find something fun in something new." It sounds like it's still very early days, but hopefully it is another shooter that offers the same breath of fresh air as Titanfall.

It seems like Titanfall 3 is nothing more than a fantasy at this point. It has been nearly seven years since the last game and Respawn has found more success in Star Wars and Apex, so Titanfall 3 may be something that never happens. Hopefully, that changes in the future, but it doesn't seem to be likely right now.

Do you still want to see Titanfall 3? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.