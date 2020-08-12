New Tony Hawk Game Renames Trick to Honor its Creator

✖

When Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 releases next month, fans of the original games might notice that one of the tricks has been renamed. On Instagram, Tony Hawk revealed that the Mute air/grab has been renamed the Weddle Grab after its originator, Chris Weddle. Weddle is deaf, and was often considered quiet by his fellow skaters. In what Tony Hawk refers to as their "naive youth," the skaters gave it the original name. Tony Hawk reached out to Weddle last year, asking him what name he might prefer to see in the game, prompting the change. The full story can be found in the Instagram post below.

While the change might take some getting used to, the new name is far more fitting, and a great way to honor its creator. As Tony Hawk says in the above post, the original name was meant to honor Weddle, but clearly fell short of its intention. The world has significantly changed since 1981, and the new name will help Activision's upcoming game properly reflect that.

Of course, the Weddle Grab won't be the only change fans will find in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2. The game has a number of updates to the original titles, including several new music tracks, and updated looks for the game's skaters. It remains to be seen whether or not the game will be able to live-up to the legacy of the originals, but these updates seem like a great way to respect the history of those games, while also making them more accessible to newcomers.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 will arrive September 4th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

