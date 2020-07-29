Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Reveals the 37 New Songs Added

✖

When Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 arrives in September, the game will feature a mix of returning tracks, as well as a number of songs new to the franchise. Activision has revealed 37 new tracks that will appear in the compilation, from musicians returning to the series, older bands that fit the ska and punk style from the original games, and newer recording artists. It's an interesting mix, but it seems that Activision and developer Vicarious Visions are committed to honoring the music legacy of the original games! The full list of songs and artists can be found below:

“Connect to Consume” by A. Swayze & the Ghosts “Misery Guts” by Alex Lahey “Let’s Do It” by All Talk “Life Support” by American Nightmare “All Souls’ Day” by The Ataris “Can I Kick It?” by A Tribe Called Quest “Step It Up” by Backchat “In Control” by Baker Boy “Afraid of Heights” by Billy Talent “The Struggle” by Black Prez ft. Kid Something “South” by CHAII “Confisco” by Charlie Brown Jr. “Something to Say” by Cherry Kola “Made Me Do” by Chick Norris “Stomp” by Craig Craig ft. Icy Black “Coming Through” by Crush Effect ft. KARRA “Duck Eat World” by Destroy Boys “IN-TO-IT” by DZ Deathrays “West Coast” by FIDLAR “Sedona” by JunkBunny “Bomb Drop” by Less Than Jake “Bloody Valentine” by Machine Gun Kelly “Bass (feat. Tech N9ne & Hospin)” by Merkules “Let’s Ride” by MxPx “Mid 20’s Skateboarder” by Pkew Pkew Pkew “She’s Famous Now” by Reel Big Fish “Deathwire” by Rough Francis “Let Me In” by Screaming Females “Shutdown” by Skepta “Run It Up Pt. II” by Split Milk “Firecracker” by Strung Out “Same in the End” by Sublime “Like This” by The Super Best Frens Club “Flamingo” by Token “Lose Control” by Tyrone Briggs “Slow Learner” by Viagra Boys “All My Friends are Nobodies” by Zebrahead

It will be interesting to see how these songs will fit with the game's returning tracks! Music has played a major role in the Pro Skater franchise since its inception, and many fans have fond memories of listening to tracks like Goldfinger's "Superman" while playing the original games. Perhaps a new generation of gamers will find themselves introduced to new favorites when Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 releases on September 4th. Those that want to check out the soundtrack before the game's release can find it right here on Spotify.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2? Are you a longtime fan of the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.