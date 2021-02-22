Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 is Being Teased for Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X

✖

It looks like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is going to be soon heading to a variety of new platforms. If a new message from Tony Hawk himself on Twitter is any indication, we may soon see Activision announce the popular remastered collection for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X quite soon.

Tony Hawk shared a message on Twitter this afternoon asking for assistance from Crash Bandicoot (I know, it’s weird) to help bring Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 to additional platforms. The reason Hawk hit up the iconic platforming mascot is because Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was actually just announced for a number of new platforms only a few weeks back. Clearly, Tony wants that same treatment for his own game.

Just heard #Crash4 is coming to new platforms and I’m kinda jealous. Hey @CrashBandicoot can you hook @TonyHawkTheGame up? — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 22, 2021

Not much later, a number of different accounts then started replying to Hawk’s request. The official Crash Bandicoot asked for assistance from Activision in the matter. Nintendo of America then ended up responding as well, imploring Crash to make this whole situation work out for everyone involved.

C’mon Crash make it happen for @TonyHawkTheGame! — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 22, 2021

Essentially, this just seems to be a fancy marketing and social media campaign to let fans know that THPS1+2 will finally be coming elsewhere. Given how successful the title was for Activision when it launched last year, none of this is all that shocking. Still, it’s nice to see that players on other platforms will (likely) soon be able to play this beloved series on their own favorite platform.

If we hear anything official about Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 coming to new platforms in the near future, we’ll keep you posted. Until that time, the game is readily available to play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC right now.

Will you play Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 on any of these new platforms for yourself when this announcement is made official? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.