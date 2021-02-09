Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is officially set to launch on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on March 12th, Activision revealed today. It is also set to release for PC via Battle.net later this year, though no definitive date was announced. The long-awaited sequel initially launched late last year for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to largely positive reviews.

In terms of features for the new versions, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will allow players to run the video game in 4K with 60 FPS in addition to having better loading times and 3D audio. Additionally, anyone that's purchased Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time for PS4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the next-gen version within the same console lineage at no additional cost -- except in Japan -- and be able to transfer save data over.

Crash has made you spin, jump, and Wump for 25 years, and this year he’s celebrating N. Style 🤪 #Crash4 will launch on PlayStation® 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch™ on March 12th, 2021! Coming to PC via https://t.co/ugBIEX5PlO later this year.https://t.co/MRqiWikuxj pic.twitter.com/WGo83N0GYv — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) February 9, 2021

The PS5 version specifically will take advantage of the DualSense controller, allowing players to feel things like the force of blasters and the grip of the hookshot all with the guidance provided by the PS5's Activity Cards, according to the press release. By contrast, the Xbox Series X|S version will use Smart Delivery to ensure players are playing the appropriate version on the console.

As noted above, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is scheduled to launch for PlayStation 5 ($59.99), Xbox Series X|S ($59.99), and Nintendo Switch ($39.99) on March 12th. It will also release for PC via Battle.net ($39.99) later this year. It is currently available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game sees players take on the role of Crash or other playable characters as they deal with the fallout from classic villains Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy, and Uka Uka tearing a hole in space-time with help from four Quantum Masks, guardians of space and time. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently released title right here.

What do you think of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time coming to next-gen platforms, Nintendo Switch, and PC? Are you excited to see what it looks like on the new consoles?