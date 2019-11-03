Toonami Reviews the Untitled Goose Game

While it’s largely known for its anime-centric programming, Toonami sometimes take a moment to look at other genres and mediums like video games. And even then, it’s a rarity, but every so often it actually reviews a video game. In the past, the anime block has taken a look at Cadence of Hyrule, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and more. The latest and greatest video game to join this illustrious list? Why, it’s none other than the Untitled Goose Game.

Untitled Goose Game, if you’re somehow not already familiar, basically tasks players — who are a horrible goose — with a series of to-do items in order to cause havoc and get its way in a small village. That’s it; that’s the entire premise. You’re a good, and you’re horrible, and you need to gather some things because that’s what geese do. It’s extremely straightforward, and that’s certainly part of its charm.

“Honking around and harassing the villagers does look pretty fun,” SARA says in the review. “And it’s weirdly satisfying,” TOM replies. “The only problem is there aren’t enough people to torture. 15 bucks only gets you five levels of fowl play.” Toonami’s score for the Untitled Goose Game comes in at an 8 out of 10, with Gameplay overall ahead of both Graphics and Sound.

Here’s how Nintendo describes the Untitled Goose Game over on its website:

“Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox, where you are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village. Make your way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.”

The Untitled Goose Game is currently available for PC, Mac, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game about the horrible goose right here.