TopSpin 2K25 Reviews Live, Metacritic Score Revealed for New Tennis Game

TopSpin 2K25 releases this week on April 26 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. And according to early reviews for the game, Tennis fans are in for a solid game. As you may know, tennis fans have largely been underserved outside of Mario Tennis for years. There have been tennis games, but not many good ones. With 2K now involved though, there's hope this will change, and right now it is looking like it might.

Right now, across 23 different reviews, TopSpin 2K25 has a 78 on Metacritic, or at least the PS5 version does. The Xbox Series X|S version has a 76 across 7 reviews. And then the PC version has a score of 78, but only across one review. Meanwhile, there are no reviews for the PS4 and Xbox One version, which is probably not going to change. All in all, it is respectable scores for TopSpin 2K25, at least so far. Over time, as more reviews flow in, these scores can and will almost certainly change.

"TopSpin 2K25 is a revival of the beloved tennis video game simulation series," reads an official blurb about the game for all those unfamiliar. "TopSpin 2K25 features tennis legends Roger Federer and Serena Williams on the cover of the Standard Edition and the digital only Grand Slam Edition, while top current stars Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, and Francis Tiafoe grace the cover of the Deluxe Edition. Boasting a roster of over 24 playable pros, TopSpin Academy training center voiced by tennis legend John McEnroe, competitive single-player, and multiplayer modes, all four historic Grand Slam tournaments, and much more, TopSpin 2K25 will have tennis fans and sports gamers alike stepping onto the virtual court."

If you decide to check out TopSpin 2K25 when it releases this week -- regardless of whether you pick it up on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- it will set you back at $69.99. Right now, there is no word of the game being available via any subscription service or coming to Nintendo Switch.