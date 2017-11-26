Toys ‘R Us Will Have SNES Classic And Nintendo Switch In Stores This Week

Many of you already have your holiday shopping already wrapped up, what with all the Black Friday specials that have made the rounds. But one thing that might have been tough to come by is Nintendo hardware, particularly the Nintendo Switch and the SNES Classic Edition, both of which are only available in limited quantities.

There's good news, though – you'll soon get another chance to pick both of them up to make someone's Christmas special.

Toys 'R Us has noted that it will receive extra SNES Classic Edition systems in its stores starting on November 27th. The company has already stated that the systems will be available on a first come, first serve basis, and will be in very limited quantities. So, like with previous retailers getting the system in, you'll want to act fast.

For those preferring something new, like the Nintendo Switch, there's more good news as well. The company has also noted that it will receive more of Nintendo's latest hardware in its stores on November 29th. It did note that it expects stock to be limited on that system as well, at least through the end of the year, so it'll be available on a first come, first serve basis as well – and it'll go fast.

As noted in a blog post, the company has stated that the systems will be available alongside other high-in-demand toys for the holiday season, including Fingerlings and Luvabella, so parents may want to act fast if they want to make their kids' holidays even brighter.

For those that don't feel like dealing with the hustle and bustle of going to a store, Toys 'R Us has also made note of a cyber special it'll be offering tomorrow. Users will be able to get 15 percent off their entire purchase over at the Toys 'R Us website, including clearance and sale items. NOTE: the Nintendo Switch and SNES Classic Edition are not expected to be available online, so don't get your hopes up.

So if it's good deals you're after, or just Nintendo gaming hardware in general, you might want to make a stop.