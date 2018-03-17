Co-Op Arcade Racer Trailblazers Gets Fast New Gameplay Trailer

Publisher Rising Star Games and independent developer Supergonk, which consists of veteran developers from studios such as Codemasters, Lionhead, and Bizarre Creations, have released a new gameplay trailer for their unique co-op arcade racing game Trailblazers.

The new trailer (pictured above) shows off the game’s unique and innovative on-track mechanic of painting the track, and then using said painted track (if it’s your color) to gain extra boost.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, in Trailblazers you take control of high-speed racers in unique 3v3 team races across a variety of colorful different circuits. As you race, you will paint the track your team’s color. When you go over your team’s color you then get a boost. So, not only is Trailblazers and arcade-racer, it is a strategy game where you and your team will need to capture key areas with your paint in order to boost to the finish line.

It’s Trailblazers unique premise that first grabbed my attention. The racing genre has largely been overtaken by hyper-realistic racing-sims, with the occasional kart-racer. As for the arcade- racer, it is far less prolific as a genre than it used to be. Further, when one does come along it doesn’t offer much in terms of innovation or freshness. Thus, I’ve been burnt out on the genre for awhile. But, Trailblazers has ignited my dormant passion.

Trailblazers is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and Linux. It is currently slated to release sometime this May. Below, you can read more on the game courtesy of an official overview from Rising Star Games:

Trailblazers is a fresh new co-operative racing title with an innovative on-track game mechanic: paint the track, boost on your color and work as a team to win!

Take control of high-speed racers in unique 3v3 team races across a series of colorful circuits. Paint the track as you race, capturing key areas to dynamically change the racing line, then boost on your team’s color to dominate the race!