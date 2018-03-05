Transformers Returning To Arcades This Summer With Sega’s Shadows Rising

It’s hard to believe that it took quite a while for Hasbro’s Transformers to make their way to arcades, but in 2013, that’s exactly what they did with Sega’s shoot-em-up Transformers: Human Alliance. The game has been a big hit for the past few years, particularly in entertainment centers like Dave and Buster’s. So it shouldn’t be a surprise, then, that the companies are teaming up for a sequel.

Arcade Heroes has recently noted that a new Transformers game called Shadows Rising recently made its debut at the Amusement Expo 2018, promising to bring back the shooting action from Human Alliance, but with a few touch-ups to make it a much better experience.

First off, the cabinet features a focus on Optimus Prime this time around, instead of Bumblebee. A mock-up of his head sits on top of the cabinet, possibly leering down at you while you play the game. This is from an early design of the game, but it’s likely to be included with the final version.

Shadows Rising has gameplay similar to Alliance, complete with quick shooting action as you rain down gunfire on the Decepticons, helping out the Autobots in the meantime. It also supports co-op play very strongly, as players have to work together to complete certain objectives in the game, earning a letter grade as a result.

Transformers Shadows Rising 75% complete pic.twitter.com/u5BVUTyVn9 — Arcade Heroes (@arcadeheroes) February 28, 2018

There’s a new achievement system put into play, where you can track your progress and even register online, although it’s unknown whether you can view them on a website or not.

The graphics appear to be much better, and as for gameplay, there’s also a lever that you can activate in certain sections of the game, dubbed “Hyperenergy Tech Controls.” But, as you can see from the video above, we can’t quite see the effects of what these do just yet. In the final version, we should have a better idea.

While the game doesn’t appear to be an evolution from what Human Alliance offered, Shadows Rising should still be good fun for those of you that can’t get enough Transformers action. Plus, it’s bound to be more fun than watching The Last Knight, yeah?

Look for Transformers: Shadows Rising in arcades later this year. (Thanks to Arcade Heroes for the info and video!

Our Take: Hey, I’m all for an engaging Transformers product that can actually be enjoyed. I just hope it’s not a buck a play because, man, can that add up.